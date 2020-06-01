Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest

NEW YORK (AP) — The music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people.

Columbia Records posted on their Instagram page about the meaning behind "Black Out Tuesday."

"“On Tuesday June 2nd, Columbia Records will observe ‘Black Out Tuesday,’” the post read. "This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to stand with the black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen."

Several top record labels organized a Black Out Tuesday as riots erupted around the world sparked by the Floyd's death as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Music-based companies including Live Nation and TikTok , as well as the Recording Academy , posted to social media that it planned to support and stand with the black community.