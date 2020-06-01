Menu

Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this April 28, 2018, file photo, Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in Oakland, Calif. Several top record labels organized Black Out Tuesday on June 2, 2020 as riots erupted around the world sparked by Floyd’s death as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Musicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles have spoken out following Floyd’s death and the worldwide riots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 12:36:05-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people.

Columbia Records posted on their Instagram page about the meaning behind "Black Out Tuesday."

"“On Tuesday June 2nd, Columbia Records will observe ‘Black Out Tuesday,’” the post read. "This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to stand with the black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen."

Several top record labels organized a Black Out Tuesday as riots erupted around the world sparked by the Floyd's death as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Music-based companies including Live Nation and TikTok , as well as the Recording Academy , posted to social media that it planned to support and stand with the black community.

