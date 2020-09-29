Multiple people dead after shots fired during hostage situation in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Multiple people died Monday in a hostage situation in Salem, Oregon, which is about 45 miles southwest of Portland.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that its deputies responded to a possible hostage situation at a home on Juneva Place SE at about 12:30 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived, the sheriff’s office says a trained negotiator from its hostage negotiation team placed a call to the suspect.

As the incident unfolded, officials say shots were fired and there were ultimately multiple fatalities, including the suspect.

Neighbor Kelly O’Kelley told KPTV that she heard three shots and then a bang within five minutes.

"The sirens I heard were all the ambulances coming in,” said O’Kelley. “They loaded three different people that I could see, one of them right in front of my house. And yeah pretty scary."

The exact number of deaths has not been released and the sheriff’s office has not said who fired the shots or why.

No law enforcement officers were injured and there’s no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the Salem community, officials say.

The investigation into the incident is being turned over to the Oregon State Police, concurrent with state policy regarding officer-involved shootings.

Deputies involved in the shootings will also be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, according to the sheriff’s office.

