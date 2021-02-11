Massive pileup in Fort Worth leaves at least 5 dead and traps drivers

FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities confirmed Thursday that at least five people have died as a result of a "massive" pileup on a Fort Worth interstate.

“So far, we have at least five fatalities confirmed in this massive accident pileup on the tollway and on the freeway,” said Officer Daniel Segura with the Fort Worth Police Department in a briefing shortly before 10:30 a.m. CST.

The police department tweeted that all lanes of northbound I-35 were closed due to the “major accident” which is believed to have been caused by slippery road conditions.

KTVT and WFAA both report dozens of vehicles, including semi trucks, were involved in the crash, but an exact number of cars hasn’t been announced by authorities. The Associated Press 75 to 100 vehicles were involved.

The city’s fire department reported that multiple people were also trapped in their vehicles as a result of the multi-vehicle collision.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth said many traffic accidents were seen across the city Thursday morning and they’re dangerous because of spotty ice. The agency stressed that road conditions can go from good to dangerous within blocks and urged drivers to take things slow.