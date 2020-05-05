Mother’s Day spending projected to be up despite mass unemployment

Although 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last two months, and a number of retailers closing due to the spread of COVID-19, spending for Mother’s Day is expected to increase in 2020.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending by the average American consumer is expected to increase by $8 compared to 2019 numbers. The average American consumer is expected to spend $205 on Mother’s Day.

The National Retail Federation said that 71% are social distancing, and concerned about the economic and health effects of COVID-19. The organization’s research found that 66% plan to celebrate the holiday virtually, even though some said they would like to hold a traditional outing.

“Families are in an unusual position this year,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Some consumers are looking to make up for the fact they can’t take mom out by sending her something a little extra special this year.”

Electronics, books and housewares are expected to see the biggest increase in spending from 2019, the these are items that can be easily used at home.

The National Retail Federation surveyed 8,294 adult consumers in April as part of its findings.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .