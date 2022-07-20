PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The mother and aunt of two Black children have hired a lawyer after she says the children were snubbed at Sesame Place park outside Philadelphia.

Jodi Brown says her daughter and niece were ignored by a costumed character during a visit to the Sesame Place theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Brown told CNN she believes the snub happened because the two girls are black.

Sesame Place responded to this claim with the following:

The costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests.

Brown's attorney is still demanding an official apology from the park.

The lawyer is also looking into other cases with similar claims.

----

