Most popular Fall foods ordered by Uber Eats customers

TUCSON, Ariz. - When you think of the Fall season, many tend to think of pumpkin spice, but there's a whole slew of other things to consume when the temperatures cool down.

Now, Uber Eats is the most popular Fall foods ordered by customers around this time of year.

The top six items are apple pie, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, apple cider donuts, acorns (yes, acorns), and other pumpkin flavor foods.

The ride share company says since Fall started this year, pumpkin spice orders have grown more than 13 times since Fall of last year.

If you're not satisfied with that list, check out this other gathering of Uber's "10 comfort food ideas you should enjoy this fall."