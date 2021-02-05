More than 60 anglers rescued after ice breaks near Green Bay, Wisconsin

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — About 66 fishermen were stuck on the bay of Green Bay, Wisconsin, as several sheets of ice broke, creating a massive gap between them and the shore.

The break happened between Little Harbor and Snake Island. Rescue crews said it started at just about 10 feet long early Thursday morning, but by noon, it stretched over one mile long.

The Door County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of and responded to three separate locations. One spot was off of Sherwood Point in the town of Nasewaupee. Another location was in the Sand Bay area in the town of Gardner. The third location was in the Little Harbor area in the town of Sevastopol.

Ice boats from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard safely extracted 66 stranded fishermen over an approximate four-hour period, the sheriff's office said. No one was injured.

Talk about #GreatLakesWinterSafety! Dramatic photos taken today by an Air Station Traverse City aircrew of the #teamwork among rescuers of 66 anglers adrift on ice floes on #LakeMichigan's Sturgeon Bay. Read the news release at https://t.co/9y4g1JUCOe pic.twitter.com/Q9tUCmFCVG — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 5, 2021

This story was originally published by Alice Reid and Eric Crest at WGBA.