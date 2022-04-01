More than 430,000 jobs added in March, marking new low in unemployment rate

431,000 jobs were added in March, according to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The added jobs brought the unemployment rate down to a pandemic-era low of 3.6%.

Economists had estimated more jobs would be added in March.

Job growth was especially strong in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as in professional and business services.

Hourly wages increased 0.4% from the previous month, which is about what economists expected.

The average hourly pay is about 5.6% higher than it was one year ago.