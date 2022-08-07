Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Lake Mead Photo Gallery
John Locher/AP
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lake Mead Photo Gallery
Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 16:17:26-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say more human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas.

It’s the fourth time since May 1 that remains have been uncovered as the lake’s shoreline retreats at the shrinking reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

National Park Service officials say rangers were called Saturday morning after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.

Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.

Park Service officials say the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine how and when the person died as investigators review records of missing people.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Absolutely Arizona with Pat Parris

🌵 Email Pat Parris with suggestions for places we should showcase!