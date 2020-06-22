MLB players reject latest plan from owners to resume play

The MLB Players Association said on Monday that it has rejected the latest proposal from baseball owners to resume play.

According to an Associated Press source, the union rejected an offer by a 33-5 margin to play 60 games this season.

The MLB players union released the following statement:

“The MLBPA Executive Board met multiple times in recent days to assess the status of our efforts to resume the 2020 season.

“Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible. To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.

“While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other.”

MLB said that based on an agreement between the league and players days after the league suspended Spring Training, players would only be paid a full prorated salary if games were held in front of fans. As of now, the likelihood of MLB games being played in front of fans this season appears to be low.

The players union has complained that the league is attempting to play the fewest number of games possible.

“The commissioner has repeatedly threatened to schedule a dramatically shortened season unless players agree to hundreds of millions in further concessions,” the MLBPA said on June 13. “Our response has been consistent that such concessions are unwarranted, would be fundamentally unfair to players, and that our sport deserves the fullest 2020 season possible.”

