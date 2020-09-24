Mitch McConnell addresses Breonna Taylor decision, shooting of officers in speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has responded to the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death and the shooting of two Louisville police officers Wednesday night.

In a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, McConnell says Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron "conducted exactly the kind of thorough, impartial investigation that justice demands."

McConnell also addressed protests in Louisville following the decision as "more of the lawlessness, riots, and violence that has plagued American cities too often this year."

Read his full speech on the Senate floor below:

"I've spoken repeatedly in recent months about the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor in my hometown of Louisville, the need for justice, and the healing work ahead for our community.

"Kentucky's Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, conducted exactly the kind of thorough, impartial investigation that justice demands. Yesterday, that chapter concluded, and the grand jury conducted the handoff to criminal prosecution. I have full confidence in the Attorney General's painstaking pursuit of facts and justice.

"Many Kentuckians have channeled their continuing grief and anger into a peaceful exercise of their First Amendment rights. But in Louisville last night, we saw more of the lawlessness, riots, and violence that has plagued American cities too often this year.

"Citizens' businesses were vandalized. Fires were set in streets.

"And two officers of the Metro Police Department were shot and wounded while protecting public safety downtown.

"As of last night, one officer was still undergoing surgery, but both were in stable condition. We are praying that both will make full recoveries. And one suspect is in custody.

"Peaceful protests honor the memory of Breonna Taylor. Peaceful protests move us toward justice.

"Smashing windows does not. Setting fires does not. Rioting in the streets does not.

"And trying to gun down law enforcement officers who are bravely serving their community is the kind of despicable cowardice that must be met with the full force of the law.

"I want to sincerely thank all the Kentucky peace officers who continue to put their lives on the line every day.

"I hope and expect that our Governor and Mayor will take every necessary step to secure the justice, peace, law, and order that every Kentuckian deserves."

This story was originally published by staff at WLEX.