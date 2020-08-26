Missing Fort Hood soldier believed to have been found dead along railroad tracks

TEMPLE, TX — The body of a missing Fort Hood soldier is believed to have been found along railroad tracks in Temple, Texas.

The Temple Police Department says around 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was received in reference to a medical call along railroad tracks.

A caller advised that a man was observed near the railroad tracks. When officers arrived, it was determined the man had been dead for some period of time.

Identification found at the scene indicates the victim may be missing Fort Hood soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes. However, no forensic confirmation has been made at this time.

Sgt. Fernandes was last seen on Monday, August 17 and reported missing on Wednesday, August 19.

Temple PD says at this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongiong.

Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield has ordered an autopsy, and next of kin has been notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Temple PD is the lead agency in the death investigation. The department is working in conjunction with Fort Hood and Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions. Temple Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV.