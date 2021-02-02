Menu

Minnesota man who profited off GameStop surge buys video games for local children's hospital

Jeff Roberson/AP
A GameStop store is seen Thursday, May 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 6:40 AM, Feb 02, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS — A 20-year-old who made money in the recent GameStop stock surge took his earnings and shared them with a local children's hospital.

Hunter Kahn bought shares of GameStop at $30 and watched his stash of cash soar when the stock jumped 1600% due to the actions of small traders looking to stick it to the big hedge funds.

CNN reports that Kahn profited more than $300,000.

Instead of keeping all of the wealth to himself, Kahn purchased six Nintendo Switch consoles and dozens of games for Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, KSTP reports.

"I just love video games," Kahn told the station. "I know that if I were in the hospital as a kid, I would love that. It would help me out a lot."

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss on KSTU in Salt Lake City.

