Microsoft is working on a streaming service for video games.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Microsoft is working on a new streaming service, sort of like Netflix, but for video games instead.

The games would stream to a gamer's console, Microsoft wants to make the games available to everyone - no matter what console they're using.

In an interview with The Verge, the head of Microsoft’s new gaming cloud division, Kareem Choudhry said, "We believe there is going to be two billion gamers in the world, and our goal is to reach every one of them."

The only problem would be getting all companies, like Sony and Nintendo, to get on board with the idea. In the past, the companies have never expressed an interest in allowing their exclusive games on other consoles.

Microsoft currently offers a subscription service called Xbox Game Pass, and that lets users download and play a selection of Xbox titles for $9.99 per month.

If their new streaming service launches, it would bring a somewhat agreement with Sony, which also has a game streaming service called PlayStation Now.