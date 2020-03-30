Michigan principal surprises student with valedictorian announcement in restaurant’s drive thru

With schools in Michigan closed during the spread of COVID-19, Grand Traverse Academy Principal Michelle Floering still wanted to deliver good news to a student in person.
Floering decided to pay a visit to student Kaitlyn Watson who was working at a drive thru restaurant in Traverse City, Michigan. Floering informed Watson in person that she is the school’s class of 2020 valedictorian.
“Thank you so much, I am so excited,” Watson said.
“I couldn’t wait to come tell you,” Floering responded.
The school has been on an extended spring break since March 16.
Watch the announcement below: