Michigan principal surprises student with valedictorian announcement in restaurant’s drive thru

Posted: 4:36 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 19:36:14-04
With schools in Michigan closed during the spread of COVID-19, Grand Traverse Academy Principal Michelle Floering still wanted to deliver good news to a student in person.

Floering decided to pay a visit to student Kaitlyn Watson who was working at a drive thru restaurant in Traverse City, Michigan. Floering informed Watson in person that she is the school’s class of 2020 valedictorian.

“Thank you so much, I am so excited,” Watson said.

“I couldn’t wait to come tell you,” Floering responded.

The school has been on an extended spring break since March 16.

Watch the announcement below:

