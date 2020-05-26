Menu

Michigan governor responds to husband's boat controversy

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 8: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 17:50:14-04

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed a recent story about her husband, Mark, which came out over the weekend. According to Whitmer, he made a failed attempt at humor when checking in with the small business that puts their boat in the water.

He asked if being married to the governor would make a difference, which Whitmer said was a joke.

"I wasn't laughing either when it was relayed to me," she said, adding that it would be perceived differently.

"I am not going to be bullied into ignoring the science and make political calculations," she said while addressing other things that have happened to Whitmer and her family.

The governor has lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes or taking a road trip. But Whitmer doesn’t encourage it, saying the coronavirus is highly contagious.

