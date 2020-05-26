Michigan governor responds to husband's boat controversy

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed a recent story about her husband, Mark, which came out over the weekend. According to Whitmer, he made a failed attempt at humor when checking in with the small business that puts their boat in the water.

He asked if being married to the governor would make a difference, which Whitmer said was a joke.

"I wasn't laughing either when it was relayed to me," she said, adding that it would be perceived differently.

"I am not going to be bullied into ignoring the science and make political calculations," she said while addressing other things that have happened to Whitmer and her family.

The governor has lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes or taking a road trip. But Whitmer doesn’t encourage it, saying the coronavirus is highly contagious.