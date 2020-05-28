Michigan Court of Appeals overrules judge's decision, barbershop to be shut down

The Michigan Court of Appeals overruled the Shiawassee County Circuit Court judge's decision regarding a barbershop in Owosso.

Karl Manke made national headlines after he decided to reopen his barbershop, violating Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Last week, Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said the state health department failed to show that Karl Manke’s shop was a specific threat to public health and rejected the state's request to shut down the barbershop.

Manke, 77, reopened his shop in Owosso on May 4, drawing customers from across the state who were inspired by his plea for freedom from a government shutdown. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said barber shops and hair salons are risky places because of the contagious virus.

Manke has received at least two tickets for violating Whitmer’s orders, and his barber license was suspended.

“As public servants, we take no pleasure in prohibiting residents from being able to earn a living, but we are bound by our obligation to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of all Michiganders,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This pandemic has demanded we take appropriate measures to mitigate actions that pose a threat to the public. Protecting lives must now, and always, be the state's first priority. We are pleased the Court of Appeals and Administrative Law Judge appreciate this concern.”

View the full order from the Court of Appeals below:

