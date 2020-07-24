Michigan convent loses 13 nuns to COVID-19, 12 dying in one month

A convent outside Detroit faces devastating losses from the coronavirus.

13 sisters have died from COVID-19, with a dozen passing away in the same month.

They were members of the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia.

The first death was on Good Friday: a nun who was 99-years-old.

The youngest victim was 69-years-old.

The last sister who passed away initially survived the virus, but died from its effects in June.

On June 22, the convent issued a statement saying that 42 sisters had the deadly virus and 29 of them survived.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

According to the Global Sisters Report, at the beginning of the pandemic in March, the convent implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, but the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.