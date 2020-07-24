Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Michigan convent loses 13 nuns to COVID-19, 12 dying in one month

items.[0].image.alt
Felician Sisters Convent via CNN Newsource
Michigan convent loses 13 nuns to COVID-19, 12 dying in one month
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 16:56:42-04

A convent outside Detroit faces devastating losses from the coronavirus.

13 sisters have died from COVID-19, with a dozen passing away in the same month.

They were members of the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia.

The first death was on Good Friday: a nun who was 99-years-old.

The youngest victim was 69-years-old.

The last sister who passed away initially survived the virus, but died from its effects in June.

On June 22, the convent issued a statement saying that 42 sisters had the deadly virus and 29 of them survived.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

According to the Global Sisters Report, at the beginning of the pandemic in March, the convent implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, but the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!