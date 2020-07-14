Michelle Obama's brother named executive director of National Association of Basketball Coaches

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson has been named the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Robinson is leaving his job as the New York Knicks' Vice President of Player Development and Minor League Operations, a position he's held since 2017, to take over for Jim Haney, who held the NABC position for 29 years.

“I’m extremely honored and excited for this tremendous and vital opportunity,” said Robinson in a press release. “I’d like to thank the NABC, our Board of Directors, President Jamie Dixon, and the search committee for selecting me at such an important time for our membership, our players, and our game. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Robinson is now the fifth executive director in the association's history.

“Craig encompasses everything we were looking for and more in the next leader of the NABC,” said Dixon, the head coach at TCU and 2020-21 NABC President in the release. “Craig’s experiences as a decorated student-athlete, an accomplished coach, and a high-level administrator uniquely position him to lead our association during this crucial moment in time for basketball. Given his background, education, and values, we have exceeded expectations from when we started the search. We’re confident that Craig will be an ally for coaches from all levels of our sport, and will continue to strengthen the collaboration between the NABC and the NCAA, the NBA, high schools, grassroots organizations, and numerous other key stakeholders,” Dixon added. “I would also like to thank Glenn Sugiyama and DHR International for supporting our search process.”

Robinson formerly served as the head basketball coach at Brown and Oregon State.