Miami releases bacteria-infected mosquitoes to help fight Zika virus

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - Crews in Miami are releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes with the hope of killing the type that carry Zika virus and other diseases.

These mosquitos are infected with a bacteria that kills the Zika-carrying Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes and prevents them from living to be adults. The bacteria are not harmful to humans.

The FDA approved this test run, which will also track their movements and how many fewer mosquitoes hatch.

By the end of 2016, Florida health officials confirmed 1,456 Zika infections in the sate. Just two local Zika infections were reported in Florida last year.