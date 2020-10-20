Miami PD investigating after officer spotted wearing pro-Trump mask while in uniform inside polling site

The Miami Police Department said they are investigating an incident involving an officer in uniform who was spotted wearing a pro-Trump mask inside a polling site.

According to the Miami Herald, the officer was spotted wearing the mask inside a polling site, which under state statute, is not allowed during an election if they are endorsing a candidate.

The picture of the officer was taken by Steve Simeonidis, who according to Buzzfeed News is the Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats.

The police department said in a tweet that they are aware of the photograph and this type of behavior is "unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately."

We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020

Miami's deputy police chief told the Miami Herald that "appropriate disciplinary action" would be taken against Officer Daniel Ubeda.