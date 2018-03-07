Merriam-Webster adds 850 new words to dictionary

Merriam-Webster's dictionary just got a whole lot bigger.

Dumpster fire, cryptocurrency, and mansplain are among the more than 850 words and definitions added on Monday.

Oh hey.



Cool news.



🎉🌟 We added 850 new words to the dictionary! 🎉🌟https://t.co/eyYWKHKzk7 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018

Bitcoin lovers will recognize cryptocurrency, which refers to any form of currency that only exists digitally.

You might have heard of mansplain, defined as explaining something to a woman in a condescending way.

A few other words needed updated definitions including:

Dumpster fire: an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence

an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence Bandwidth: the emotional or mental capacity necessary to do or consider something

the emotional or mental capacity necessary to do or consider something Unicorn: a start-up that is valued at one billion dollars or more.

Here are some other words and definitions that Merriam-Webster just added:

Narcissistic personality disorder: a personality disorder characterized especially by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, persistent need for admiration, lack of empathy for others, excessive pride in achievements, and snobbish, disdainful, or patronizing attitudes

a personality disorder characterized especially by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, persistent need for admiration, lack of empathy for others, excessive pride in achievements, and snobbish, disdainful, or patronizing attitudes Welp: used informally like well (as to introduce a remark expressing resignation or disappointment)

used informally like well (as to introduce a remark expressing resignation or disappointment) Glamping: outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.

outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping. Hate-watch: to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing (a disliked television show, movie, etc.).

The rest of the 850 words added to the dictionary this month are available on Merriam-Webster's website.