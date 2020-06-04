Men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death to appear in court Thursday

The three men charged with murder in connection with Ahmaud Arbery's death will appear in court on Thursday as protests take place across the country against police brutality.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and William "Roddy" Bryan will appear in Glynn County Court at 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

According to WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Thursday's court appearance was requested by the defense. Attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan will challenge the evidence that led to their arrest, WXIA reports.

Kevin Gough, an attorney representing Bryan, told USA Today that lawyers may discuss bond for the three men following Thursday's hearing. All three are currently being held in the Glynn County jail without bond.

Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 27 in a suburban neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia. A police report taken at the time determined that Travis McMichael had shot and killed Arbery, though no arrests were immediately made.

The McMichaels claimed they thought Arbery matched the description of a suspect of a "string" of robberies in the area, and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery after he struggled for his gun. However, local media reports that the McMichaels filed the only report of a robbery in the area in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

On May 5, a video was leaked to the public that reportedly showed the events surrounding his death. The video showed the McMichaels cut off Arbery's path as he jogged. The McMichaels were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation two days later.

Bryan was arrested a few weeks later. He allegedly filmed the video of Arbery's shooting, and in the police report taken at the seen Gregory McMichael mentioned that Bryan had forced Arbery to turn around and run toward the McMichaels.

Prior to the arrest of the McMichaels and Bryan, Arbery's case bounced between several jurisdictions in Georgia. Gregory McMichael is a former police officer and investigator for the Brunswick District Attorney's Office, causing a series of conflicts in the justice systems in Georgia.