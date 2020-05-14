Menu

Men accused in coastal Georgia shooting hire attorneys

AP
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 12:36:15-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The two white men accused in the shooting death of a black man they pursued through the streets in a coastal Georgia city have hired defense attorneys.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The case drew national attention and outrage after a video of Arbery's final moments surfaced online last week.

A husband and wife pair of defense attorneys from Macon have been hired by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael.

A Decatur-based defense attorney has been hired to represent 34-year-old Travis McMichael. 

