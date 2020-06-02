Memorial services for George Floyd to take place in Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas

Several memorial services will take place in the coming days in honor of George Floyd — the Minneapolis man who died in police custody and whose death has sparked several days of anti-police protests in dozens of cities across the country.

The first memorial for Floyd will take place in Minneapolis on Thursday at North Central University from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy for Floyd.

A second memorial service will take place on Saturday n North Carolina — the state in which Floyd was born. The service will be held at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, located near Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Funeral services for Floyd will be held in Houston, Texas — the city where Floyd lived the majority of his life. The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center says there will be a public viewing beginning at 6 p.m. local time on Monday. Floyd's funeral will take place on the morning of June 9, ahead of a private burial ceremony.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather has already agreed to finance Floyd's funeral.

Floyd was arrested on Memorial Day for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 to buy cigarettes. Bystander video from Floyd's arrest showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe.

Four officers were involved in Floyd's arrest. All have been fired, though no other officer other than Chauvin has been charged.

Thousands have taken to the streets to call for justice for Floyd. Though many protests across the country have remained peaceful, others have spiraled into rioting and looting.

