Family attorney expects 3 more officers to be charged in George Floyd's death soon

Quincy Mason, George Floyd's son, visited a memorial for his father on Wednesday at the site where his father was arrested prior to his death in Minneapolis police custody.

"We want justice for what's going on right now," Mason said. "I appreciate everyone showing support and love, and I thank you."

Mason was accompanied by Ben Crump, the lead attorney for the family of George Floyd. Crump said Wednesday that he expects three of the officers involved in Floyd's arrest to be charged in connection with his death before a memorial service for Floyd on Thursday, calling them "accomplices in the killing of George Floyd."

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day. Bystander video shows one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. He's been charged with third-degree murder in connection with Floyd's death.

Three other officers involved in the arrest have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department but have not yet been charged.

On Monday, Floyd's brother, Terrance, visited the memorial and led the crowd in a moment of silence. He then later addressed the crowd via a bullhorn and called for demonstrations in his brother's name to remain peaceful.