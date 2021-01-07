Members of Congress tweet amid violent protests in US Capitol

Amid the chaos as violent protesters stormed into the US Capitol on Wednesday, members of Congress and their aides had to take cover in undisclosed locations on Capitol Hill during the count of the Electoral College votes.

The violence led to a six-hour disruption to session.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said when session resumed, “I was with octogenarian members of this senate who needed to be stabilized by Capitol police as we went down the stairs to safety”

Meanwhile, members of Congress were tweeting during the Capitol takeover, letting followers and constituents know that they were safe. Getting them to safety took some effort.

Members of law enforcement were seen pointing guns from inside Capitol trying to keep protesters at bay while members of Congress fled.

Ultimately, there were no injuries reported from members of Congress or their staffs. But there was one fatality inside the US Capitol.

Among those who tweeted during the chaos was prominent Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Was barricaded in for several hours. I’ll tell y’all about it later.



For now, we must focus on task at hand: to preserve the integrity of our democracy, hold accountable those responsible for their attempts to subvert our nation’s elections and shred our Constitution apart. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is on lockdown. Violent Trump protesters are threatening the People’s House.



My office has been evacuated. Staff are safe. Praying for the safety of the Capitol Police officers who keep us safe.



This is not what our country should look like. We’re so much better. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021

I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place.



The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes.



Our country deserves better. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

I like many people voted for President Trump in the 2020 election and hoped for a different result. But violence and destruction is not the way to express your grievances. This is disgraceful and has to end. pic.twitter.com/AKGqJ0d26p — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021