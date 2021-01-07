Member of Congress pulled from Electoral College vote due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, was pulled early Thursday morning from a joint session of Congress as he was tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his official Twitter account.

LaTurner was among members of the House of Representatives who voted on an objection to counting the Electoral College votes from the state of Arizona. LaTurner voted to object to counting the Arizona electors.

Less than three hours later, LaTurner’s office announced the diagnosis.

“Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19,” LaTurner’s office tweeted. “Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

“Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so.”

LaTurner, 32, was just sworn into Congress on Sunday.

As LaTurner’s diagnosis was announced, members of the House were voting on an objection to counting the Electoral College votes in the state of Pennsylvania.