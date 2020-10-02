Melania Trump praises care at detention centers in tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump expressed support for the care that migrant children separated from their families received in U.S. detention centers and cast doubt on the authenticity of some immigrants' stories of fleeing danger in their home countries during a series of recordings aired Thursday.

The tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month entitled "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady."

The tapes, which were exclusively aired on Anderson Cooper's show, were secretly recorded in 2018 by Wolkoff.

In the tapes, Melania is also recorded bashing the Christmas decorations.

The White House has been critical of the book and says the first lady is focused on her family and serving the country.