Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed

ADRIAN, Mich. -- Police are investigating after an 85-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Meijer store in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested after a person with a concealed pistol license (CPL) intervened and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The deadly incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Much of the details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

However, police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a resident of Lenawee County. The suspect, who is in police custody, is a 29-year-old resident of Adrian.

If you have information on what happened, contact Det. Sgt. LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4808.

This story was originally published by Cara Ball at WXYZ.