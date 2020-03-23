Meghan McCain pregnant, will co-host 'The View' from home amid pandemic

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting.

The conservative co-host of “The View” announced that’s she pregnant on social media on Sunday, saying “although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the new with you all.”

McCain went on to say that after consulting with her doctors, she has decided to join the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

As a result, McCain will join co-host Whoopi Goldberg and appear on “The View” via satellite instead of in the show’s studio.

“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes – the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military – who are on the front lines of this fight.”

McCain ended her note by urging everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic.

“Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View,’” she wrote.

McCain’s pregnancy announcement comes eight months after she revealed in a New York Times article that she had suffered a miscarriage. In the opinion piece she revealed how much she struggled afterwards.

“My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone,” wrote McCain.

She also wrote about the taboo surrounding the topic.

“Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real.”

Powerfully, in the piece, McCain says she pictures her late father, Sen. John McCain, holding his granddaughter in his hands in “the hereafter.”