Medical breakthrough on the horizon for those fighting substance abuse disorders

It is a medical breakthrough for those who are trying to recover from drug and alcohol abuse disorders. The pharmaceutical company BioCorRx is in the final stages of winning FDA approval for a tiny chip that will help those fighting battles with addiction. The chip contains the non-addictive drug Naltrexone that is known to significantly reduce the bad side effects and cravings associated with withdrawal.

Fear of withdrawal symptoms is the biggest challenge keeping so many addicts away from seeking treatment. In many cases, it is also the reason many in recovery stop their treatment.

Chrissy Orellana, a clinical director at the Scottsdale Recovery Center knows firsthand how tough it can be to go through withdrawal. She was once addicted to alcohol.

"Sweats, shaking, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, extreme anxiety," said Orellana, describing just some of the symptoms.

"There were times that I just did not think it would get better. A lot of restlessness," she added.

Naltrexone has helped many going through withdrawal, but one of the challenges with the drug is the number of times those struggling with addiction must go to a clinic to get it administered.

Alexander Spritzer, an addiction psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Scottsdale Recovery Center said depending on the severity of their symptoms, some clients had to visit a drug treatment center several times a week to get the medication.

BioCorRx Inc. is in the process of developing a biodegradable pellet that can be injected into your body. It slowly releases naltrexone and can last in your system for three months.

Brady Granier, CEO and Founder of BioCorRX, Inc. said the chip would be a game-changer for the opioid abuse treatment community.

"It protects people from overdose, and it protects them from other effects of opioid use and alcohol use as well," said Granier.

Spritzer said having an implant with long-term effects to help fight withdrawal symptoms could encourage more people succeed with their treatment plans.

"Longer-term solutions can help a lot of people who are facing homelessness or have personal challenges at home to get coverage while they are getting all the important elements of recovery together," said Spritzer.

The FDA has approved the drug for human trials which are set to being later this year.