McDonald's is slimming down its Happy Meals

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ronald McDonald is now committing to healthy and more balanced Happy Meals.

McDonald's is no longer offering cheeseburgers and chocolate milk with Happy Meals, but you can still ask for either item.

Although, beginning in June, both are being removed completely from the menu and from their inventory.

McDonald's wants kids to have healthier options, and is aiming for 600 or fewer calories and less than 650 milligrams of sodium.

There's also another tweak to the menu. The six piece McNuggets Happy Meal will get a kids-sized fries instead of the small.

The burger joint also touted its success in removing sugary soda from the Happy Meal section of menu boards. This action was taken as part of a commitment with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which is a group that aims to empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits.