Massive sinkhole swallows SUV in New York City

New York City Councilman Robert Holden
A car fell into a massive sinkhole in Maspeth, Queens on Nov. 26, 2020, (City Councilman Robert Holden)
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-27 11:18:25-05

NEW YOR CITY — A massive sinkhole swallowed an SUV in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens on Thursday.

Police said a Toyota SUV was discovered with the front end of the car in the sinkhole early Thanksgiving morning on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue.

Councilman Robert Holden shared photos of the shocking scene on Twitter.

Police said no one was inside the SUV at the time. It's unclear if the sinkhole caused damage to any other property.

This story was originally published by Lauren Cook on WPIX in New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

