Massive sinkhole swallows SUV in New York City

NEW YOR CITY — A massive sinkhole swallowed an SUV in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens on Thursday.

Police said a Toyota SUV was discovered with the front end of the car in the sinkhole early Thanksgiving morning on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue.

Councilman Robert Holden shared photos of the shocking scene on Twitter.

Police said no one was inside the SUV at the time. It's unclear if the sinkhole caused damage to any other property.

Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/befhoLtlvY — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020

This story was originally published by Lauren Cook on WPIX in New York.