Maryland man loses job after he's seen wearing work badge during Capitol riot

FREDERICK — A Maryland-based marketing company has fired one of their employees after he was photographed protesting at the U.S. Capitol while wearing his work badge.

In a statement, the company said: “Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the security breach. After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause.”

“While we support all employee’s right to a peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the statement continued.

