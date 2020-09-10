Menu

Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Martha Stewart launches line of CBD products
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-10 19:53:30-04

Seems that hanging out with Snoop Dogg is rubbing off on Martha Stewart.

The OG of lifestyle branding is now the latest celebrity with a CBD line.

Stewart's line of hemp-derived, cannabidiol-rich gummies, soft gels, and oil drops officially launched on Thursday.

Stewart partnered with Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth for the venture.

She joined Canopy in 2019 as an adviser, after being introduced to the company's founder by none other than her friend Snoop.

Stewart's line will also include pet products, which are expected to debut later this year.

