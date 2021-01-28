Menu

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg set to host this year's Puppy Bowl

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 18:34:35-05

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will be sure to raise the woof when they host this year's Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet made the news official via Twitter on Thursday.

According to a press release, the Puppy Bowl will air on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seventy adoptable puppies from 22 shelters across the northeast U.S. will compete on Team Ruff and Team Fluff during the three-hour broadcast to find out who claims the coveted "Lombarky" trophy.

"Rufferee" Dan Schachner will return for the big game for his 10th year commentating on the Puppy Bowl.

Puppy Bowl announcers for the special will be ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele.

Actress and animal advocate Kristen Bell will also join the program as she teams up with Annenberg PetSpace in Los Angeles "to spend time with Java, a Labrador mix puppy looking for a fur-ever home to snuggle in."

