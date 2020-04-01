Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Marriott says data breach affects 5.2 million guests, does not believe credit card info was accessed

Posted: 4:09 AM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 08:56:09-04
items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/AP
Exterior of the Marriott Hotel in San Francisco, Calif., Wednesday, July 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Marriott says data breach affects 5.2 million guests, does not believe credit card info was accessed

Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.

The world's largest hotel company says approximately 5.2 million guests may have been affected.

The information taken may have included names, addresses, birthdays, room preferences and loyalty information for linked companies like airlines.

Marriott says it’s still investigating, but it doesn’t believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information was accessed.

The company says it is notifying impacted guests.

Marriott also discovered a massive data breach in late 2018.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.