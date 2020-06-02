Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Marquette University rescinds athlete's admission over Snapchat about George Floyd

items.[0].image.alt
Marquette University rescinds athlete's admission over Snapchat about George Floyd
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 08:23:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University has rescinded a student athlete's admission and athletic scholarship after she posted a Snapchat discussing George Floyd's police custody death and subsequent protests around the country.

The student was a 2020 high school graduate and was supposed to begin classes at Maquette in the fall on a women's lacrosse scholarship. The school chose to revoke the scholarship in response to her social media post.

"some ppl think it's ok to f****** kneel during the national anthem so it's ok to kneel on someone's head. come at me. y'all brainwashed. kind disgusting lowkey," the student's post read.

Marquette students and others began sharing a screenshot of the student's post, demanding that Marquette reconsider her acceptance.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Marquette replied to several tweets saying that the student's scholarship had been revoked as well as her acceptance.

"We are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated," Marquette said in a tweet. That message was also shared by the Marquette Athletics Twitter account.

"Following an internal review involving the Division of Student Affairs, Undergraduate Admissions, Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, and Intercollegiate Athletics, and in alignment with our Guiding Values, Marquette University has made the decision to rescind the incoming student's offer of admission and athletics scholarship, effective immediately," the school said in a statement.

According to their statement, the student has used racially offensive language in other social media posts.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.