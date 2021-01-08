Manhunt underway for suspect who left pipe bombs in DC during Capitol riots

The FBI’s Washington Field Office released a surveillance photo on Thursday of a person suspected of leaving pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday.

The grainy images does not have much detail, as the suspect is wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask at the time the photo was taken.

The incidents happened as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and rioted as members of Congress counted the Electoral College votes.

The FBI said there is a $50,000 reward for information that would lead to the location, arrest, and conviction of the suspect.

“At approximately 1:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of a suspected pipe bomb with wires at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) located at 310 First Street Southeast in Washington, D.C,” the FBI said. “At approximately 1:15 p.m. EST, a second suspected pipe bomb with similar descriptors was reported at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3 in Washington, D.C.”