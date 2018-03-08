Man with semi-automatic rifle arrested after he was found passed out in car 5 miles from Vegas strip

Two videos of a man passed out with a semi-automatic rifle and other guns in his vehicle in Las Vegas have gone viral.

According to the man who recorded the videos, the man was slumped over a steering wheel in a parking lot near a McDonald's restaurant about five miles from the Las Vegas strip.

The first video shows a group of paramedics with MedicWest gathered around the car. According to Steven Gibson, the paramedics spotted the guns and called police.







The second video shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers surrounding the car with guns drawn, opening the car door, and removing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle. After removing the guns, they pull the man out of the car and arrest him.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has identified the man as 32-year-old Jeremy Karsh. LVMPD sent out his mug shot this morning but have not provided an arrest report at this time. The newspaper says he was arrested for driving under the influence and three counts of possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person.

The videos have received more than a hundred thousand of views so far and has been shared thousands of times. The Facebook post has also been shared thousands of times. The videos have sparked intense debate about whether or not the man was truly doing anything illegal and whether or not another mass shooting may have been prevented.