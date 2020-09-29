Man with over 150 world records sets record for hitting most Nerf gun targets

David Rush loves breaking world records; as a matter of fact, he has over 150 entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.

This week, Rush’s latest foray into the world records book was for most targets hit with a single-shot Nerf gun. In one minute, Rush hit the target 24 times, breaking his previous record of 19.

Rush said that he previously set the record unofficially at 24, but it did not count as the video he used to document his attempt did not take.

With the Nerf gun being “single-shot,” Rush is required to reload between each shot.

Rush says he uses his record-breaking attempts to promote STEM education. Rush said he has an electrical engineering degree from MIT, an MBA from Boise State.

Other records Rush has set include farthest distance trekked balancing a bike on chin, most t-shirts worn and torn in one minute, and most leaves raked in one minute.

To watch Rush go for the Nerf gun world record, click here.