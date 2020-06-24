Man throws fireworks at NYPD officers in Brooklyn

A man threw fireworks at NYPD officers in Flatbush, police said Tuesday.

The man tossed multiple fireworks toward officers and an NYPD vehicle on Ocean Avenue on June 14, officials said. No one was injured.

The fireworks throwing comes amid a surge of complaints connected to fireworks in the city. There were 1,737 complaints about them recorded with 311 in the first half of June.

There were also many calls to 911 about fireworks: From Jan 1 through June 21, there were 13,315 911 calls for illegal fireworks compared to 1,007 during the same time period in 2019.

Police have asked for help identifying the man in the fireworks throwing incident. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a multi-color sweat suit, white t-shirt, white sneakers and a hat.

