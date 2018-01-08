Man sues over domestic "bobcat" attack

Man sues over cat attack

Samantha Cortese
4:14 AM, Jan 8, 2018

Christine Lee holds her long-haired house cat, Calli, in her condominium in downtown Tampa, Fla.

Copyright Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida contractor says he was attacked by a bobcat inside a woman's condo, but the animal's owner says her feline is just a 10-pound domestic longhair kitty named Calli.

Marcos Hernandez, filed a lawsuit in Tampa alleging condo owner Christine Lee illegally kept a bobcat inside her unit. He said it scratched him when he came into conduct a fire safety inspection. He's seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Lee says she's never owned a bobcat- just a fluffy, tortoiseshell-colored housecat and a sleeker black cat named Max. She says, "A bobcat does look much different than this. They're much bigger than this 10-pound little thing."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says wild bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat, up to about 35 pounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top