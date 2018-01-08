Man sues over domestic "bobcat" attack

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida contractor says he was attacked by a bobcat inside a woman's condo, but the animal's owner says her feline is just a 10-pound domestic longhair kitty named Calli.

Marcos Hernandez, filed a lawsuit in Tampa alleging condo owner Christine Lee illegally kept a bobcat inside her unit. He said it scratched him when he came into conduct a fire safety inspection. He's seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Lee says she's never owned a bobcat- just a fluffy, tortoiseshell-colored housecat and a sleeker black cat named Max. She says, "A bobcat does look much different than this. They're much bigger than this 10-pound little thing."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says wild bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat, up to about 35 pounds.