Man sentenced to life in killing of mother of 2 New Mexico State Police officers

gavel
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 01, 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Mexican national convicted of the 2019 slaying of the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers in a case that drew national attention has been sentenced to life in prison.

Luis Talamantes-Romero also received an additional prison term of 26½ years on Wednesday for eight other felony convictions in connection with the death of 55-year-old Jacqueline Vigil.

The 35-year-old Talamantes-Romero was convicted in April of first-degree murder along with aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and other charges.

The case went unsolved for months, drawing the attention of then-President Donald Trump as he pushed his tough-on-crime agenda.

