Man says he broke into San Diego bank just so he could heat up his Hot Pockets

SAN DIEGO — A man who was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a Chollas View bank early Wednesday morning apparently entered the branch just so he can heat up some Hot Pockets.

At around 3:30 a.m. local time, San Diego police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank branch after a burglar alarm went off.

Responding officers arrived to find a broken window near the bank's drive-thru.

The bank's security provider told police that surveillance cameras inside the branch recorded a man inside a break room and using the microwave.

After about an hour, officers broke through the front doors and found the man inside.

As officers took him outside and arrested him, the man said that he entered the bank so that he can microwave his Hot Pockets.

When asked if the Hot Pockets were worth it, the man responded, "hell yeah it was worth it."

Police did not release any further details on the incident.

This story was originally published by Jermaine Ong on KGTV in San Diego.