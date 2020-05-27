Menu

Man says he broke into San Diego bank just so he could heat up his Hot Pockets

A man told 10News as he was being arrested that he broke into a Chollas View Wells Fargo bank so he can heat up his Hot Pocket sandwich.
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-27 14:16:23-04

SAN DIEGO — A man who was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a Chollas View bank early Wednesday morning apparently entered the branch just so he can heat up some Hot Pockets.

At around 3:30 a.m. local time, San Diego police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank branch after a burglar alarm went off.

Responding officers arrived to find a broken window near the bank's drive-thru.

The bank's security provider told police that surveillance cameras inside the branch recorded a man inside a break room and using the microwave.

After about an hour, officers broke through the front doors and found the man inside.

As officers took him outside and arrested him, the man said that he entered the bank so that he can microwave his Hot Pockets.

When asked if the Hot Pockets were worth it, the man responded, "hell yeah it was worth it."

Police did not release any further details on the incident.

This story was originally published by Jermaine Ong on KGTV in San Diego.

