Man reunited with cat 14 years after disappearing in a hurricane

TUCSON, Ariz. - A cat, lost after it escaped during a hurricane 14 years ago, reunited with his owner after its very long odyssey.

In a Facebook post, The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said the cat, Thomas Jr. AKA T2, was found as a stray, and officials found out he had a microchip with his owner's information.

T2's owner, Perry Martin had adopted him as a stray back in 2002, but lost the furry guy during Hurricane Jeanne because he had the his home's windows open while the air conditioning was out.

The cat was found weather-beaten, skinny, and covered in fleas and other unidentified insects.

Martin had assumed T2 died after searching for months. Now, he plans to keep the cat plenty spoiled, extra clean, and away from any open windows.

Moral of the story is, microchip your pet because you never know when it'll run away, have the time of it's life out in the wild, and return more than a decade later looking for love again.