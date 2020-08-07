Man returns to shop to apologize for burglary

A California man returned to the scene of the crime earlier this week to apologize for what he allegedly did. According to KOVR-TV, Derek German was charged receiving stolen property.

The outlet obtained security camera footage of German returning to a convenience store to apologize for breaking into the store a week earlier.

Before the apology, German allegedly broke into the store and entered through the store’s ceiling. He then attempted to reach the safe, but was unsuccessful. The man set off the store’s alarm system, allowing for the shop’s owner to alert the police.

Monitoring the incident on camera, the owner was able to help police track down the suspect.

He then returned and attempted to shake the owner’s hand, but the owner refused.

