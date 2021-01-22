Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Man pleads guilty to 36 counts of manslaughter linked to deadly 2016 Oakland warehouse fire

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the family members of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse. A two-day sentencing hearing for Derick Almena and Max Harris is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. Relatives of the victims are expected to testify about their losses before a judge sentences them on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Oakland Warehouse fire
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-22 14:19:00-05

OAKLAND, Calif. — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where 36 people perished in a 2016 fire has pleaded guilty to the deaths.

Derick Almena, 50, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for a 12-year sentence. The plea allows Almena to avoid a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury.

Almena likely won’t return to jail. He was already free on bail and has already served three years. The judge will likely also take into account his good behavior as an inmate.

Almena was accused of being criminally negligent when he illegally converted an industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists.

Prosecutors say he stuffed the building with flammable materials, and it had no smoke detectors or sprinklers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.