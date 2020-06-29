Man pleading guilty to 'Golden State Killer' murders, crimes

A man is pleading guilty to charges linked to a string of heinous crimes across several counties in the 1970s and 80s in California. Joseph DeAngelo is accused of being the Golden State Killer, a serial killer documented in the recent book, 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'.

DeAngelo, now 74 years old, is currently pleading guilty to 13 1st degree murder charges and dozens of alleged criminal incidents, starting with the death of Claude Snelling in 1975. During Monday’s hearing, representatives from several counties outlined details of the crimes that happened in their regions.

These details included victim descriptions and evidence from the investigations; how a father chased the suspect from their home, how the Smith’s family found their bodies and home in disarray, and, in 1978, what became a pattern of placing dishes on the body of a male victim tied up on the ground, reportedly to make the victim stay still while the female victim is attacked. Each district attorney also detailed the evidence and circumstances when bodily fluids were left at the scene of the crime that were compared to DeAngelo’s DNA profile.



The crimes linked to DeAngelo happened between 1975 and 1986, in counties ranging from Los Angeles to the Bay Area to Sacramento. The crimes include brutal and violent sexual attacks and murders, and earned the criminal the monikers ‘Visalia Ransacker’, the ‘Original Night Stalker’, and ‘East Area Rapist.’

As part of the plea deal, he will not face the death penalty and is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole later this summer. DeAngelo will also pay a yet-to-be-determined amount in restitution to victims and their families.

“I did all those things, I destroyed all those lives,” prosecutor says DeAngelo said to himself after his arrest. — Sam Stanton (@StantonSam) June 29, 2020

He was arrested in April 2018 after a DNA profile created from the evidence was processed through a genealogy site and produced a familial match. Further investigation in Sacramento pointed investigators to DeAngelo.

DeAngelo appeared in person in Sacramento Monday morning wearing a plastic face mask, in a ballroom at Sacramento State University rather than a courtroom.

Previous hearings in DeAngelo's case have been packed with victims, victims' families, media and other interested parties. The large room on Monday was meant to provide access to more people as well as allow for social distancing. Everyone in attendance had to wear a mask and have their temperature taken.

